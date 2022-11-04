comscore

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertaiment updates on Jisoo’s health

YG Entertainment responds to concerns over BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s health caught by fans online.

South Korean female pop group BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment has officially responded to concerns over member Jisoo’s health.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, several fans expressed concern due to a photo of Jisoo with what appeared to be a lump in her neck. As the photo began circling the internet, YG Entertainment made an official statement on November 4 reassuring fans that Jisoo was fine. “Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well,” said the agency, “and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in North America for their ongoing “BORN PINK” world tour. The group is set to perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada this fall. The North American leg of their tour kicked off in Dallas on October 25.

The quartet will wrap up in Los Angeles with a concert at the Banc of California Stadium on November 19. The group will also be performing nine shows in seven different cities across Europe, starting with London on November 30 and December 1 before wrapping up in Amsterdam on December 22.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest global brand ambassador

