Pooja Hegde has tugged hearts on-screen and off-screen. As versatile as her screen outings are, her traditional fashion flair is equally dynamic. Whether it’s reflecting culture in Kanjeevaram sarees or giving a modern twist with embellished ones, Pooja knows her saree taste. On Pooja’s birthday, here’s looking at 8 times she served major saree goals.

Birthday Special: 8 Times Pooja Hegde served ultimate saree goals!

1. Pooja has always been a kanjeevaram girl, and she stunned in a jamun-purple kanjeevaram saree, with golden threadwork all across the drape. She paired the saree with a matching blouse, featuring a deep neck and a beaded knot. She even pulled off the accessory department by opting for a beaded choker and heavy earrings.

2. Pooja channelled old vintage vibes in a light blue silk saree with a broad golden border and minimal golden patches all across. She paired the drape with an embellished ivory blouse, complementing the outfit’s soft tones. Keeping it simple and traditionally sophisticated, Pooja accessorised her look with a ear chain and a few bangles.

3. For the promotions of Retro, Pooja Hegde channelled soft retro energy in a pink and ivory silk saree with golden accents. She styled her hair in a loose braid, accessorised her look with a pearl choker, a pendant neckpiece and glass bangles.

4. Pooja Hegde served unstoppable glamour in a golden tissue saree featuring a heavy border. She paired the dazzling drape with a heavily worked-up blouse that complemented the tissue fabric. Pooja levelled up the accessory department by donning heavy jewellery pieces, including golden kadas, a choker and a ring.

5. Pooja looked as vibrant as ever in a yellow silk saree with delicate, detailed work and golden prints. Giving it a Mangalorean twist, Pooja decked up her look with kamarbandh, layered neckpieces, drop earrings, mathapatti and simply adorned her hair with fresh gajras.

6. Pooja radiated soft glam energy in a pastel green saree with minimal prints across the borders and paired it with an ivory coloured blouse featuring strap sleeves. She kept the overall look striking by styling her hair in a bun and decking it up with fresh gajras, accessorising her look with golden jhumkas and a chunky bracelet in one hand.

7. Pooja Hegde kept it traditionally urban in a glitzy glam black saree, boasting embellishments all over the drape and a layered flow. The dramatic cutouts and patterns on the blouse added a certain edge to the look, and Pooja let her outfit speak the loudest by accessorising her look with selective jewellery pieces.

8. Pooja Hegde stunned in a Mangalorean silk saree with golden accents through and through. Letting her look remain rooted in culture, Pooja accessorised her outfit with a heavy kamarbandh and kundan jewellery set. Further, she styled her hair in a braid and layered it up with fresh gajras.

Which of these traditional looks of Pooja Hegde are your favourite?

