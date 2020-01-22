Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga asks Shehnaaz Gill to give Sidharth Shukla some space

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 13 has seen a to of turn in events since it first aired and one of them is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship. While the two spend a lot of time together, Shehnaaz’s recent gestures have seemed to left Sidharth Shukla very upset. Things escalated after Sidharth was seen avoiding Shehnaaz completely while she tried to make amends.

Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Bagga asks Shehnaaz Gill to give Sidharth Shukla some space

Shehnaaz has been flipping out quite often recently and now, it looks like Sidharth Shukla is in no mood to speak to her. ex-contestant, Shefali Bagga took to her Twitter to give a piece of advice to the duo. She tweeted, “#SidharthShukIa is getting irritated. I think #ShehnaazGil should give some space otherwise it can take an ugly turn #biggboss13 #BB13”

Take a look at it.

Do you agree with Shehnaaz needs to give Sidharth some space? What new twists and turns do you think await SidNaaz in Bigg Boss 13? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's gesture towards Sidharth Shukla leaves Paras Chhabra MIFFED!

New notification