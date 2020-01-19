Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2020 | 12:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan blames Asim Riaz for breaking Himanshi’s engagement

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

During the family week, Asim Riaz got to know that Himanshi Khurrana who got evicted from the show has called off her relationship with beau Chow. Riaz has been happy ever since he heard the news from Shefali’s husband Parag and from his brother Umar.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan blames Asim Riaz for breaking Himanshi’s engagement

Himanshi had always been vocal about her relationship with Chow, while inside the house. She also spoke about Chow in front of Aism. Despite this, Asim fell for her.

Salman Khan told Asim that Himanshi’s boyfriend called of the engagement saying what he saw on TV didn’t look nice. Then Salman goes ahead to tell Asim that now that Himanshi is single and he loves her, he has to take care that nothing goes wrong in the relationship. Asim promises to take care of Himanshi with all his heart.

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave Asim an earful and blamed him for Himanshi’s break up.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli gets evicted for violent behaviour; Salman Khan tells her that no man will date her 

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Gaurav Chopra joins the cast of Sanjivani;…

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala's husband…

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Singer Arjun Kanungo joins the cast of…

Salman Khan's KICK 2 to release in December…

Iulia Vantur to make her Bollywood debut…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification