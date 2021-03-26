Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala’s co-ords are the perfect for beach vacation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shefali Jariwala is at her happy space now as she reached Maldives a few days ago with her husband Parag Tyagi. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has been actively sharing pictures from her vacation diaries and she looks stunning in each of them.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwalas co-ords are the perfect for beach vacation

Shefali recently posted new photos of herself wearing a floral jumpsuit. The actress is vacationing at the Kandima island of the Maldives. Shefali has been making us all envious with her vacation pictures. She is looking breathtakingly gorgeous is the easy breezy summery outfits on her Maldivian vacation.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwalas co-ords are the perfect for beach vacation

In her recent Instagram post, she is seen wearing a sweetheart neckline floral cropped top with a floral sarong that had a thigh high slit. Her makeup is soft and dewy with naturally wavy hair. We're loving the vacation glow and we can't wait for more pictures from her trip.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwalas co-ords are the perfect for beach vacation

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after she featured in the 2002 remixed version of ‘Kaanta Laga’. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 where she entered as a wild card contestant. Before BB13, Shefali participated in Nach Baliye with husband Parag Tyagi.

Also Read: “Makar Sankranti is incomplete without gorging on the classic ‘Til Gur,” says Shefali Jariwala

