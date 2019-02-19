Bollywood Hungama
Bhushan Kumar shows the way, removes Pakistani artistes from T-Series

BySubhash K. Jha

New tracks featuring Pakistani artistes Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam have been removed from YouTube by the leading music company T-Series. It is learnt from reliable sources that T-Series, the music company that worked substantially with Pakistani artistes, has decided to put an end to all collaboration with Pakistani artistes.

A source close to T-Series says, “The Company had cut down but not entirely eliminated all the Pakistani artistes from its roster. Songs were being recorded and videos were shot in Dubai—the no man’s land for creative collaborations. But now a decision has been taken at the highest level at T-Series to stop all Pakistani contribution to T-Series.”

