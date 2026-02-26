Bhooth Bangla song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ out: Akshay Kumar brings his mad energy to this peppy track, watch

The excitement surrounding Bhooth Bangla continues to soar as the film brings together the OG Bollywood duo of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film has already created immense anticipation among audiences who grew up on the duo’s iconic comedy entertainers.

Fueling the excitement further, the makers have unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’, a high-spirited track that sees Akshay Kumar in peak entertainer mode. Bursting with madness, nostalgia, and his trademark comic energy, the song offers a vibrant glimpse into the film’s fun-filled universe.

A spirited, peppy track bursting with comic energy, ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ perfectly captures the film’s essence. Its infectious high-octane beats and playful visuals set the mood for a laughter-filled ride, firmly establishing Bhooth Bangla as a full-throttle entertainer. The song showcases Akshay Kumar in his classic avatar, effortlessly navigating the Bhooth universe and its many quirky ghosts, delivering a frantic, fun-filled performance packed with spooktacular chaos and comic flair.

Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Kumaar, the song is sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit), with a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D, adding a contemporary edge to its lively beats.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films present Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on April 10, 2026.

