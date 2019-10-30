Ananya Panday is celebrating her 21st birthday today and the industry has been pouring in good wishes and luck for this rising star. Being just one movie old, Ananya has surely managed to win a lot of hearts with her performance. She is also the only new-age actress who has launched her own DSR campaign, So Positive. After being widely appreciated for her initiative, the industry has been wishing her on her big day.

While her fellow celebrities are still posting pictures with her, her mother Bhavana Panday is literally spamming her Instagram with Ananya’s childhood pictures. The actress couldn’t help but point out how her mother has been spamming her social media profile. We’re so in love with this mother-daughter duo and the pictures are just adorable beyond words!

Take a look at the pictures she shared!

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

