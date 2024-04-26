Indian television is infamous for its long working hours, and many performers who have worked non-stop in this setting have shared their experiences with the physical and mental health difficulties that are a result of such work culture. In a recent interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, actress Prachi Desai highlighted how they have seen people suffer heart attacks as a result of the lifestyle that comes with the profession. They also talked about seeing performers with drips on their arms while on site.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa open up about TV’s ‘toxic’ work culture: “I have seen so many directors, creative people getting heart attacks”

Harsh told Bharti, “I have seen so many directors, creative people getting heart attacks, and many other health issues because you are not sleeping at all. You are smoking and drinking tea the whole time. Eating the same food that’s available on set. You are suffering from acidity, and you can’t control it.”

Prachi, who began her career on the television show Kasamh Se, also commented, stating that she, too, drank a lot of coffee on the sets of her show to keep herself awake. “We wouldn’t sleep enough, and we would just stand and say our dialogues with a straight face, and it would look like ‘wow, what a performance’ but that was just sleeplessness,” she said. Prachi stated that television show sets were not well designed back then, and because they were always racing against the clock, they had to work long hours.

Bharti claimed to have seen female performers on set with drips in their arms. She stated, “I have seen girls on the set of daily soaps who are sitting with a drip in their arm because they couldn’t go home.” Haarsh said that things are quite different now as he mentioned that on non-fiction shows they try and finish the shoot within the shift timings but even when they have to shoot extra, it is only extended by a couple of hours.

Previously, actresses such as Radhika Madan, Juhi Parmar, Vikrant Massey, Karan Kundrra, and Charu Asopa have spoken of working on their television series for days on end without returning home.

