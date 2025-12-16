Bengaluru police have registered a case against Bastian Garden City, the upscale restaurant co-owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, for operating beyond permitted hours following a viral video of a late-night altercation.

Bengaluru Police book Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian for late-night operations

CCTV footage from December 11 around 1:30 am captured a verbal dispute among patrons at Bastian on St. Mark's Road, escalating into heckling before staff intervened. Businessman and former Bigg Boss contestant Satya Naidu was identified in the clip, denying any physical confrontation and claiming he visited only for dinner with friends, with confusion arising during billing.

Cubbon Park police filed the case suo motu under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act after reviewing the video, which showed operations past the 1 am closing time for pubs without special permission. Managers and staff have been booked, with investigations ongoing into whether this reflects a pattern of violations amid a pre-New Year crackdown on nightlife spots.

Bastian, partnered by Shilpa Shetty with founder Ranjit Bindra, is a premium brand known for high prices like Rs 920 jasmine tea and Rs 1.59 lakh champagne, reportedly generating Rs 2-3 crores nightly in Mumbai before its Bandra branch closed in October. This comes weeks after Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra faced a separate Rs 60 crores fraud probe. A similar case was filed against Sourberry Pub on Residency Road.​

Also Read: Democratic Sangha Forum 2025: Regena Cassandrra, Shilpa Shetty, Mamta Mohandas and notable politicians discuss key themes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.