Babil Khan, the son of late acting legend Irrfan Khan, sent shockwaves through the Bollywood community after posting a series of emotional videos on Instagram, where he was seen crying and lambasting the film industry. The now-deleted clips, which went viral on Reddit, featured Babil criticizing Bollywood as “f*cked” and “the fakest industry” he’s ever been part of, while naming actors like Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Adarsh Gourav. The raw outburst has raised widespread concern for the young actor’s well-being and ignited discussions about the pressures of navigating Bollywood’s competitive landscape.

In the videos, Babil appeared visibly distressed, slurring his words as he expressed frustration with the industry’s dynamics. “Bollywood is so f*cked. Bollywood is so, so rude,” he said, as shared by a Reddit user. In another clip, he added, “Bollywood is the most fakest industry that I’ve ever been a part of. But there are a few people who want Bollywood to be better… I have so much more to give you.” The videos were quickly removed from his Instagram Stories, but not before they spread across social media, prompting an outpouring of support and worry from fans.

The context of Babil’s emotional breakdown remains unclear, leaving fans and netizens speculating about what triggered his anguish. As of now, Babil has not addressed the viral videos or issued an official statement.

Speaking of the work front, the 26-year-old actor made his acting debut with Qala and recently starred in the digital-age thriller Logout, streaming on Zee5.

