Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia are all joining Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision in the new series whose plot details are being hushed.

While Hahn is set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision spinoff series, plot details for Plaza’s character are being kept under wraps. However, as Deadline suggests, Plaza is believed to be playing a villainous role.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper star Joe Locke, too, has been cast as the male lead opposite Hahn in the upcoming Disney+/Marvel series. As the outlet notes, Joe Locke’s character has been described as a gay teen with a dark sense of humor.

Moreover, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have also joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos in undisclosed roles. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

As Variety notes, Agatha: Coven of Chaos was in the works in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news on November of that year. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

