Last Updated 18.02.2019 | 2:07 PM IST

Anushka Sharma joins hands with Naz Foundation for LGBT rights

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Of late, it was Alia Bhatt who couldn’t stop gushing about the varied social causes that Anushka Sharma has been involved in. While her philanthropic work has earned her admirers in the fraternity, the actress has decided to take up another relevant and integral humanitarian cause. If recent reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma has put her foot forward to champion the cause of the LGBT community.

Anushka Sharma joins hands with Naz Foundation for LGBT rights

Anushka Sharma has decided to make this collaboration in association with her apparel brand Nush. It seems that Nush has now partnered with Naz Foundation, the non-profit organisation working to protect the rights of the community. It seems that the clothing line has launched a special collection  dedicating to ‘right to love’. A source close to the actress confirmed the developments, saying “Nush’s high street fashion line has become a huge hit with women, especially young girls, across India. And this time, Nush has launched their new collection ‘Nush for LOVE’ that salutes the universal right to love.”

“Nush has now partnered with the Naz Foundation to contribute towards LGBT rights. The proceeds of this special collection will go to the foundation that’s been championing the cause of the community. The thought is to bring in as much attention to the cause because a lot needs to be done to see more effective change,” added the source.

Naz Foundation has been at the forefront of championing the cause of LGBT community, fighting for their rights to love and co-habit freely. They are integral to the recent court directive against the infamous Section 377, which forbids homosexual relations in India.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma last featured in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress is yet to make an official announcement about her other forthcoming projects.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma shuts questions about cat-fights between the leading ladies of B-Town like a boss

