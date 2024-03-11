Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 has welcomed two esteemed additions to its cast. Recent reports from Peepingmoon.com reveal that veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are set to grace the screens alongside franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 promises to deliver a fresh wave of laughter to audiences worldwide.

This casting coup marks a significant moment in the Housefull saga as Anil and Nana venture into new comedic territory, having previously showcased their chemistry in the Welcome film series as the iconic characters Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty, respectively.

In addition to this, the report also suggested that Chunky Pandey is set to reprise his role as Aakhri Pasta. While Bobby Deol and several other actors from previous instalments have been approached for roles, their participation remains unconfirmed at this stage.

Nana Patekar's return to the franchise is particularly noteworthy, given the circumstances surrounding his initial involvement with Housefull 4. Following allegations of sexual harassment by actress Tanushree Dutta in 2018, Nana withdrew from the project, making way for Rana Daggubati to assume his role. Now, with Housefull 5, Nana completes the circle by rejoining the ensemble.

Speaking of Welcome To The Jungle, Firoz Nadiadwala announced the third part of Welcome series on Akshay Kumar's birthday. It was also confirmed that the film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji, will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

