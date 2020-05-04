Bollywood Hungama

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan to financially support Irrfan Khan’s family

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Just when you begin to feel humanity is no longer alive in the world, someone comes along to remind us that it is the good who keep our world from going to the dogs.

Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan to financially support Irrfan Khan's family

It is therefore with immense pleasure that one  hears that the late Irrfan Khan’s family's financial status is  going to get a helping hand from producer Dinesh Vijan, with whom Irrfan collaborated on two very successful films Hindi Medium and its sequel Angrezi Medium, the latter being the last film that Irrfan worked on. Both films made substantial profits. The latter was sold to streaming platform for a whopping amount.

According to a source in the know, Vijan is looking into setting a fund aside for Irrfan’s wife and two sons.

“Irrfan never got around to making the kind of money he deserved. Whatever his savings were, all got used up for his expensive treatment in England. One imagines there is little savings left for the Khan  family. Dinesh Vijan made sizeable profits  from his two films with Irrfan. Not only that, he coaxed Irrfan to do Angrezi Medium when the actor was far from healthy. Dinesh feels he owes Irrfan the financial security that his family needs,” the source informs.

At the moment, we don’t know how the financial dynamics vis a vis the deceased actor’s family pans  out. But the fact that the producer is working on lightening up the family’s financial burden is  extremely gratifying. We applaud Dinesh Vijan for his sensitivity towards a tragedy that no money can compensate for. No harm in trying, though.

Also Read: The star cast and crew of Angrezi Medium reacts to Irrfan Khan’s demise

Also Read: The star cast and crew of Angrezi Medium reacts to Irrfan Khan's demise

