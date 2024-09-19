Amid rumours of an impending postponement, Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again has confirmed that the film will release during Diwali quashing reports of the delay in release. Meanwhile, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 too have insisted on retaining their release date. While several people associated with both films have spoken about the big clash this Diwali season, recently a few remarks made by Anees Bazmee fuelled up reports of the filmmaker being dismissal about the release of the Rohit Shetty film. However, in a recent statement he issued, he clarified that he has been misquoted.

Anees Bazmee addresses misinterpretation of his statements about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham 3 clash; says, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement”

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee reacted to recent media reports claiming that they misrepresented his statements regarding the potential clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. In a social media post, Bazmee shared his stance, stating, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release or business dynamics. I’ve seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day.” He added, “It seems like my words were lost in translation. Let me rephrase: I’m thrilled for both Singham 3 and! Two amazing films, two talented teams! Let’s do it together.”

For the unversed, the matter fuelled up when a Mid-Day article quoted Bazmee saying, “Why should I talk to him? It's a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again's team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I've always maintained that a good film doesn't need a date to work. I'm the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors.” Meanwhile, the filmmaker asserted that he only told the publication, “Ajay and Rohit are my friends, why should I talk to them about this? This is a matter for the producers, and it's ultimately their decision.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, will mark the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, with the film featuring a host of other celebs including Madhuri Dixit in key roles. On the other hand, Singham Again is one of the biggest films of the Rohit Shetty Copverse (Cop Universe) which will not only star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles but will also introduce audiences to new characters played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff along with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in special cameos.

