Last Updated 07.11.2019 | 2:09 PM IST

When Ananya Panday skipped lunch to meet Varun Dhawan!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ananya Panday has never shied away from the fact that she has always been a Varun Dhawan fan and is hopelessly in love with him. Recently, she appeared as a guest on Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul and revealed that she has watched Student Of The Year over 50 times just for Varun.

She was accompanied by her father, Chunky Panday who revealed that Ananya skipped her lunch just to meet Varun Dhawan who was shooting next door! Ananya enthusiastically replied that she is a Varun Dhawan fan and is in love with him!

Honestly, we can totally relate to Ananya Panday!

Also Read: Farah Khan Kunder ALMOST kills the trio of Pati Patni Aur Woh

