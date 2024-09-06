While reports were abuzz about Ananya dating Walker after they met at the Ambani wedding, his recent post has only added fuel to the fire.

Ananya Panday is basking in the midst of good reviews which are coming her way for her performance in the recently released coming-of-age drama Call Me Bae. While her industry friends are all praises for her as they shared their review about the show, American model Walker Blanco too has cheered for her.

Ananya Panday gets a shoutout from Walker Blanco for Call Me Bae; latter posts ‘Hey Bae’ as it fuels up dating rumours

Rumours have it that Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco were seen interacting and spending time together at the recent Ambani wedding. Ananya, who was earlier expected to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, has not shied away from showing off her relationship. In this case, what has fueled up the rumours is the interesting wordplay on ‘bae’ in his recent social media post. Amid many actors who have taken to social media to share their review on the show, Walker too took to the platform to share an Instagram story of the show’s poster, and he added, “Hey Bae” which is interestingly also the name of Ananya’s character in the show.

Meanwhile, many of her peers too have cheered for her. Sara Ali Khan, who attended the premiere hosted by Ananya in Mumbai recently, took to the platform to share her happiness for her colleague and friend as she said, “Too much fun. So so proud of you Collin D Cunha. Congratulations Ananya Panday. This is your best (heart-eye emojis).” Neha Dhupia added, “This gem drops tomorrow with my girl Ananya Panday… and I couldn’t be more proud… will be the first to watch… onwards and upwards adds our BAE…” Her bestie Shanaya cheered for her and said, “love you my bae! <3”. Aaliyah Kashyap too said, "So So GOOD!!! laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on september 6th!!"

Newbies Pashmina Roshan and Lakshya also dropped sweet messages for the SOTY 2 actress. “Binge-watching this one! Congratultaions to the entire team!,” said the Ishk Vishq Rebound star whereas, the Kill actor added, “Congratulations to the entire team. A must watch !! Ananya, you're brilliant And Colly der aaye durust aaye <3”.

For the unversed, Call Me Bae is a light-hearted comedy-drama set against the contrasting backdrops of Delhi’s high society and Mumbai’s fast-paced life. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers. The show’s ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

