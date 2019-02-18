Alia Bhatt is IRRITIATED with marriage gossip, denies rift rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

rAlia Bhatt is the toast of the town after making her presence felt at the big screen once again with Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Her Safeena Firdousi from the film has garnered her a lot of praise and now, she is all set to impress us with Kalank and Brahmastra. Amidst all this, a video of her and Ranbir having an alleged tiff went viral on Instagram at the Gully Boy screening. There were a lot of conjectures that the couple was having issues and that there were fighting, etc. Alia responded to this in a media interview recently and claimed that she is in a very happy space and content with where her relationship is heading. She is consumed by her work but at the same time she has a good relationship going on with Ranbir Kapoor on the side. She also specifically said that if she looks sad or zoned out in some pics or videos, it is because that is her resting face. That is how she is but that does not mean she is not happy, because she is!

Alia Bhatt also said that after she opened up about her relationship with Ranbir, there have been a lot of gossip pieces about their upcoming marriage. She said that she felt mildly irritated by all of these conjectures as she is not getting married to Ranbir Kapoor anytime soon. Alia claimed that they are very happy in the relationship space but she is too young to get married and is currently enjoying work.

Alia’s next is Kalank with Varun Dhawan which is a well mounted period film and has an impressive star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt among others.

