Actress Alia Bhat is a true fitness enthusiast and never misses any of her workout and yoga session. Recently in an Instagram post, Alia shared a bunch of pictures in which she can be seen kickstarting her week and beating the Monday blues on a very positive note. Alia started her week and day as she gears up for a yoga session.

In the pictures, she was donning athleisure wear comprising of grey leggings and a tank top. Alia can also be seen performing various yoga Asanas and making them perfect with the help of a yoga wheel. Sharing the pictures, the Raazi actress wrote, "progress over perfection ????#happymonday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently announced her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film will also mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director. She is also gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi where she plays the titular role. She is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

