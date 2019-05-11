Bollywood Hungama
Ali Fazal signs another Hollywood project, this time a war film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ali Fazal has certainly come a long way since his debut, and with his web series Mirzapur being received with open arms, the actor is certainly riding high. Well, now we hear that Ali has added reason to celebrate, especially since the actor has been roped in for yet another Hollywood venture. While Ali’s first Hollywood outing was a modest role in the Vin Diesel starrer Fast & Furious, he was next seen sharing screen space with Dame Judy Dench in Victoria and Abdul! Following this, we hear that Ali has been cast in the lead for his third Hollywood outing, and unlike the previous two, this one is apparently based on a true story.

Ali Fazal signs another Hollywood project, this time a war film

Ask Ali Fazal about this and he says, “Yes I have signed another Hollywood project, but it is still too early to talk about the details of it. May be in the next couple of months we will make a formal announcement, but for now all I can say is yes.” While Ali remained rather tight lipped about the film and its details a source close to the development informs us, “The said film with Ali will see him in the lead role and it is based on the Iraq war. In fact, the film is a true story and has been adapted from a book.”

Though the source does not add much more details about the rest of the cast, we are told that the said film will commence shooting in February 2020.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in Bhoot Police (Read inside details)

