comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.06.2022 | 5:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Alchemy of Souls’ new stills feature special appearances from actors Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun and Yeom Hye Ran

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean upcoming fantasy romance drama Alchemy of Souls unveiled new stills from the new drama featuring Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun, and Yeom Hye Ran. Korean network tvN released new stills ahead of the drama’s premiere. The upcoming historical fantasy stars Jung So Min, Lee Jae Wook, Minhyun and Oh My Girl's Arin.

Alchemy of Souls’ new stills feature special appearances from actors Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun and Yeom Hye Ran

According to Soompi, Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance drama penned by famous writing duo Hong Sister. The drama is set in the fictional nation of Daeho, a country that does not exist in history or on maps. The drama will tell the story of characters whose fates become twisted due to magic that swaps people’s souls.

Per the report, Joo Sang Wook will star as Jang Gang, the head of Cheonbugwan and the father of Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook). Meanwhile, Park Byung Eun will portray the role of Go Sung, the previous king of Daeho and Yeom Hye Ran plays a mysterious middle-aged woman.

The Alchemy of Souls team remarked, “Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun, and Yeom Hye Ran are bringing reliable strength to ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ right from the first week of broadcasts. We sincerely thank the three actors for happily making appearances, despite their busy schedules. As the characters these actors are portraying play very important roles in the progression of ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ please check out their special appearances through the broadcast.”

Alchemy of Souls premieres on June 18.

Also Read: Wonho takes you on a trip in ‘Crazy’ music video from new album Facade, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19 for…

Joker 2: Lady Gaga in early talks to join…

Amber Heard calls out social media trolling…

Lizzo releases a new version of her song…

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding join Charlize…

Michelle Yeoh to headline Netflix gangster…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification