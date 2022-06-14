South Korean upcoming fantasy romance drama Alchemy of Souls unveiled new stills from the new drama featuring Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun, and Yeom Hye Ran. Korean network tvN released new stills ahead of the drama’s premiere. The upcoming historical fantasy stars Jung So Min, Lee Jae Wook, Minhyun and Oh My Girl's Arin.

Alchemy of Souls’ new stills feature special appearances from actors Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun and Yeom Hye Ran

According to Soompi, Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance drama penned by famous writing duo Hong Sister. The drama is set in the fictional nation of Daeho, a country that does not exist in history or on maps. The drama will tell the story of characters whose fates become twisted due to magic that swaps people’s souls.

Per the report, Joo Sang Wook will star as Jang Gang, the head of Cheonbugwan and the father of Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook). Meanwhile, Park Byung Eun will portray the role of Go Sung, the previous king of Daeho and Yeom Hye Ran plays a mysterious middle-aged woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

The Alchemy of Souls team remarked, “Joo Sang Wook, Park Byung Eun, and Yeom Hye Ran are bringing reliable strength to ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ right from the first week of broadcasts. We sincerely thank the three actors for happily making appearances, despite their busy schedules. As the characters these actors are portraying play very important roles in the progression of ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ please check out their special appearances through the broadcast.”

Alchemy of Souls premieres on June 18.

