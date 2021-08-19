There is a piece of sad news for movie fanatics and the fans of Akshay Kumar as the highly awaited movie, Bell Bottom which was released on big screens today has been leaked online and can be downloaded for free. It is accessible in HD formats on plagiarized stations like Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, and Telegram. As the makers of the film went for a theatrical release instead of airing it on an OTT platform this huge setback can impact the box office collections of Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom is superstar Akshay Kumar's first big theatrical release after a huge gap due to the pandemic and the piracy by these websites can decrease people from coming to the theatres. The film has opened up on a positive response and is touted to be Akshay Kumar's next great release after his spy thriller Baby and thriller drama Airlift. Akshay Kumar is seen essaying the character of a spy agent with the codename as 'Bell Bottom'.

The action thriller drama is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in lead. Bell Bottom is based on the hijacking episodes that took place in India which were done by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s namely Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405, and 421 skyjackings.

