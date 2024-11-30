Ajay Devgn and Om Raut reunite for Unsung Warriors sequel: Hrithik Roshan to join as antagonist? Here’s what we know!

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), actor-producer Ajay Devgn and director Om Raut are reportedly planning a sequel centered on India’s unsung heroes. Sources reveal that Devgn is eager to cast Hrithik Roshan in a significant antagonist role, making it a potentially groundbreaking collaboration in Indian cinema. Yes, you read it right!

Plans for a Film Franchise on Unsung Heroes

If a report by Mid-Day is something to go by, then Ajay Devgn envisioned creating a franchise celebrating India's forgotten warriors. Although delayed due to other commitments, the project appears to be gaining momentum. Recent meetings between Devgn and Raut at the actor’s office suggest discussions have restarted on the sequel.

Initially, the duo planned to bring the story of Maratha general Baji Prabhu Deshpande to the screen, who is known for his valor in the Battle of Pavan Khind (1660). Baji Prabhu sacrificed his life defending Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the release of the Marathi film Pawankhind (2022), which explored the same subject, led to a re-evaluation of their approach.

“The talks are still at the nascent stage,” shared a source close to the development. “They haven’t entirely scrapped the idea of a Baji Prabhu biopic, but they are also considering other Maratha heroes. A lot of research and groundwork for this film had already been completed.”

Hrithik Roshan as the Antagonist

While Ajay Devgn is set to reprise the lead role, he is keen to bring Hrithik Roshan on board as the antagonist. This casting would mark the first collaboration between the two superstars. “Ajay feels Hrithik has tremendous screen presence and charisma,” the insider revealed. “Couple that with his acting prowess, and he would be a towering rival to Ajay’s character. If things align, this dynamic will be one of the highlights of the sequel.”

Sharad Kelkar, who portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji, is expected to reprise the role in the sequel. Kelkar’s portrayal of the revered king in the original was met with widespread acclaim.

