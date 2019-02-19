Ajay Devgn discusses working with Karan Johar, reveals details about Chanakya and Singham 3

Ajay Devgn is all set to come out with Total Dhamaal which has a heavy star cast and holds out a promise of a successful comedy caper. While the movie will be out on February 22, Ajay is seen giving interviews and promoting the flick like never before. He is making sure to leave no stone unturned so as to ensure that the film gets well received by the masses. While discussing Total Dhamaal he also recently spoke about collaborating with Karan Johar. Now, Karan and Ajay’s public fight over the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay box office clash in 2016 took an ugly turn as the opposing camps began fighting on Twitter. Thankfully, this was resolved and Ajay, Kajol and Karan are friends. The three shared a couch on Koffee With Karan indicating that all is well between them. Ajay said that he would love to work with KJo and they might just do it in future.

Apart from Total Dhamaal, Ajay has an interesting line up of film. He is currently filming a very ambitious Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and has roped in Saif Ali Khan for it too. Further along the way, he also has another biopic on the astute statesman: Chanakya directed by Neeraj Pandey. Not just this, Ajay will helm a film on the life of a footballer Syed Abdul Rahim soon after he finishes Taanaji. Not just this, he has an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and is also most probably keen to return to Singham 3, though an official date is not announced yet.

On personal front, he will soon celebrate his 50th birthday.

