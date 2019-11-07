Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2019 | 10:06 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Ajay Devgn acquires rights for an adaptation on the life of the Ramsay Brothers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn may be busy with his films but he is also working on several productions. He has now acquired the rights for the adaptation of the life of Ramsay Brothers. Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha are collaborating on this project and Ritesh Shah will be penning the project.

Ajay Devgn acquires rights for an adaptation on the life of the Ramsay Brothers

Priti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, said that the Ramsay Brothers’ family has really put their faith in Ajay and her by the giving the rights. They are elated to showcase the fascinating journey of passion, hardship and success of three generations of the family that established the horror empire in India. As of now, they are still figuring out whether this project will be a film or a web series. Ajay won’t be a part of it as an actor.

Ramsay Brothers, who are regarded as pioneers of the horror genre in India, had helmed by the projects like Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Guest House, Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli, Darwaza and Bandh Darwaza.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! AJAY DEVGN in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Alia Bhatt!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn - Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela…

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty…

EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to play an…

EXCLUSIVE! AJAY DEVGN in Sanjay Leela…

Ajay Devgn to kick start the third schedule…

Ajay Devgn plans to make a series of films…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification