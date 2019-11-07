Ajay Devgn may be busy with his films but he is also working on several productions. He has now acquired the rights for the adaptation of the life of Ramsay Brothers. Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha are collaborating on this project and Ritesh Shah will be penning the project.

Priti Sinha, daughter of producer Vinay Sinha, said that the Ramsay Brothers’ family has really put their faith in Ajay and her by the giving the rights. They are elated to showcase the fascinating journey of passion, hardship and success of three generations of the family that established the horror empire in India. As of now, they are still figuring out whether this project will be a film or a web series. Ajay won’t be a part of it as an actor.

Ramsay Brothers, who are regarded as pioneers of the horror genre in India, had helmed by the projects like Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche, Guest House, Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli, Darwaza and Bandh Darwaza.