AICWA BANS all Pakistani artistes following the Pulwama terror attack

There was a dastardly attack on the army personnel by the terrorists recently. Following this, All India Cine Workers Association has banned all Pakistani artistes from the showbiz. The day the attacks, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched protests for banning Pakistani artistes and now, AICWA has officially taken an action over the same. Their statement reads: All India Cine Workers strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

We’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation. Aside from the actors, even singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali have been banned.

All India Cine Workers Association announce a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the film industry. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/QpSMUg9r8b — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019



A similar scenario occurred in 2016 after the surgical strike. Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, among others were BANNED from the country.

