Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.02.2019 | 7:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

AICWA BANS all Pakistani artistes following the Pulwama terror attack

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There was a dastardly attack on the army personnel by the terrorists recently. Following this, All India Cine Workers Association has banned all Pakistani artistes from the showbiz. The day the attacks, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched protests for banning Pakistani artistes and now, AICWA has officially taken an action over the same. Their statement reads: All India Cine Workers strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

AICWA BANS all Pakistani artistes following the Pulwama terror attack

We’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation. Aside from the actors, even singers like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali have been banned.


A similar scenario occurred in 2016 after the surgical strike. Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, among others were BANNED from the country.

Also Read: Pulwama attack: Akshay Kumar contributes a whopping Rs. 5 crores to families of the martyrs

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification