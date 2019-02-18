Bollywood Hungama
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra start shooting for Anurag Basu’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Basu’s next is a multi-starrer starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, and the Dangal girls – Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This untitled film is being said to be the sequel for 2007 hit, Life In A… Metro. Recently, a picture of Abhishek Bachchan’s look as a rickshaw driver was leaked online and had become the talk-of-the-town.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra start shooting for Anurag Basu’s next

 

Rajkummar Rao, who is paired opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, posted a sneak peek of their looks for the film. Their ensemble looked retro and somewhat inspired by the late 80s/early 90s. He uploaded the picture on his Twitter account and we are super excited to know more about this action/comedy project. Aditya Roy Kapur also took to Instagram to inform his fans about commencing the shoot. The picture includes Sanya Malhotra posing like the diva she is and Anurag Basu somewhat photobombing the picture. Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A new journey begins ????

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Although the film has not been titled yet, the makers have locked a release date and it will hit the screens on 6th September clashing with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News. Which movie would you prefer to watch out of the two multi-starrers? Do let us know!

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her experience on working with director Anurag Basu

