Last Updated 17.06.2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Adipurush Box Office Day 1: Prabhas starrer takes record-breaking opening with Rs 140 crores worldwide

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Adipurush Box Office Day 1: Prabhas starrer takes record-breaking opening with Rs 140 crores worldwide

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated pan-India film Adipurush, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, finally hit the silver screens on June 16. With fans eagerly awaiting its release, Bollywood Hungama has been keeping audiences updated with the latest buzz and numbers since the advance booking window opened. Now, the Day 1 box office collection report is in, and it has shattered records.

According to a tweet by film analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Adipurush has achieved the BIGGEST opening for any Indian movie in 2023, entering the elite Rs 100 crores club on the first day itself. This remarkable feat has propelled Prabhas to a unique position, making him the only Indian actor to achieve three consecutive Rs 100 crores + openings on Day 1.

But that’s not all. As far as the global box office numbers are concerned, Adipurush has amassed a mammoth Rs 140 crores on Day 1.

Even before its release, Adipurush had generated immense buzz and excitement among moviegoers. The advance booking numbers were strong, hinting at a massive opening for the film.

With such tremendous pre-release buzz and an extensive fan base, Adipurush was expected to make a grand opening at the box office. The film's captivating storyline, coupled with Prabhas's star power, has undoubtedly struck a chord with the audience, resulting in record-breaking numbers on its first day.

Stay tuned for further updates on Adipurush's box office collections.

Also Read: Adipurush Box Office Estimate Day 1: Prabhas starrer takes the second biggest opening after Pathaan; likely to clock Rs. 36 crores

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection , Adipurush Movie Review

