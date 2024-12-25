Aamir Khan ADMITS being insecure about his height, speaks on battling fear of rejection: “I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has candidly addressed his insecurities about his height, revealing how it impacted him during the initial stages of his career. Standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, Aamir’s height was a source of concern for him when he entered the industry as a leading man in the late 1980s.

The actor spoke about this during a conversation with Nana Patekar on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel. Responding to a question about whether he had ever experienced an inferiority complex about his height, Aamir admitted, “Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don’t accept me because of my height. This was my fear. But later, I realised that all of this does not matter at all. But at that time, some kind of insecurity creeps in.”

Battling Insecurities and Finding Confidence

This is not the first time Aamir has spoken about his initial struggles with confidence. In 2012, while promoting his film Talaash, he recalled being called ‘tingu’ (a colloquial term for someone short) and how such comments initially affected him. However, over time, the actor found solace in his craft and the connection he built with audiences.

“The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realise that these things don’t matter at all. What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that, everything else is unimportant,” Aamir remarked during his recent conversation with Patekar.

Aamir’s last appearance on the big screen was in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a remake of the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, Aamir is gearing up for his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

