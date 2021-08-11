Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.08.2021 | 9:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

80’s iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer – Chapter 4

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This Saturday, 14th August is going to be nothing short of a visual spectacle as Super Dancer - Chapter 4 brings forth a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience for its viewers! This will be the first time in the history of reality shows and probably for the very first time in the world that the audience will be entertained with 75 different dance forms from across the world showcased in one episode!

80's iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer - Chapter 4

From performances by the contestants to group acts and much more, this Saturday promises to be a memorable one. Gracing the stage with their presence and adding to the entertainment quotient are two very special guests - Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff.

80's iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer - Chapter 4

Both Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani appeared to have a great time on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and also took to the stage reviving their chartbusters like Gajjar ne kiya hai ishara and Gali Gali main phirta hai.

80's iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer - Chapter 4

From Jackie Shroff taking contestant Prithviraj for a bike ride to him cooking bhindi, which is organically grown on his farm, LIVE on the set for contestant Esha, and giving a shashtang pranaam to all the contestants, this episode promises to be the most memorable one till date.

Also ReadShah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff pose innocently in this rare throwback picture

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan to revive Chor…

Trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi…

Sidharth Malhotra convinced Dharma…

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana,…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Mahaveer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification