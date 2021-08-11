This Saturday, 14th August is going to be nothing short of a visual spectacle as Super Dancer - Chapter 4 brings forth a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience for its viewers! This will be the first time in the history of reality shows and probably for the very first time in the world that the audience will be entertained with 75 different dance forms from across the world showcased in one episode!

From performances by the contestants to group acts and much more, this Saturday promises to be a memorable one. Gracing the stage with their presence and adding to the entertainment quotient are two very special guests - Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff.

Both Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani appeared to have a great time on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and also took to the stage reviving their chartbusters like Gajjar ne kiya hai ishara and Gali Gali main phirta hai.

From Jackie Shroff taking contestant Prithviraj for a bike ride to him cooking bhindi, which is organically grown on his farm, LIVE on the set for contestant Esha, and giving a shashtang pranaam to all the contestants, this episode promises to be the most memorable one till date.

