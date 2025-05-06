comscore
5 Times Diana Penty balanced elegance and edge with her fashion choices

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Audiences have always had their eyes hooked on Diana Penty and her fashion flair. Be it at red carpets, elite events or social media, Diana has maintained a strong game of putting her best fashion foot forward. Here's looking at the top 5 looks of Diana Penty that prove she has elevated her ensemble game.

Pleating-it up: Sporting an unconventional look, Diana Penty donned a sleek black tank top and paired it with a striking full-length blue skirt, featuring pleats at the middle. Diana amped up her outfit game by accessorising it bold. She sported chunky gold bracelets and created a striking contrast. Beyond this, she opted for smokey makeup and styled her hair in a wet look.

 

Coat-ing it well: Diana Penty created a smooth blend of modernity and sophistication by sporting wide-legged denims, and pairing it up with a half-cut coat. The coat, which gives out a crop look, is attached to the second half of the fabric with metallic chains - an offbeat choice by Diana. She sported contemporary diamond earcuffs and styled her hair in a sleek bun with a few strands swaying by, elegantly framing her face. Beyond this, she elevated the outfit’s appeal by accessorising it with a metallic handbag.

 

Golden regal saree: Oozing royal vibes, Diana Penty stunned in a heavily embellished golden saree and paired it with a detailed blouse, featuring umbrella sleeves and a decorated back. She let the drape enjoy the spotlight, and simply layered her look with drop earrings, glamorous makeup, and bold red lips.

 

Channeling inner Wednesday Addams: Slaying in unconventional pieces is just a Diana Penty thing! The actress donned a black pencil skirt with wavy patterns and paired it with a structured coat with wavy patterns on the shoulder. Embracing her inner Wednesday Addams, she simply sported pointed black boots and accessorised her look with a mini metal handbag.

 

Textured Gown: Diana Penty owned the moment by stunning in a light pink textured one-shouldered gown by Versace, featuring a body-hugging fit and light pleats at the waistline. She gave her hairstyle a retro twist, accessorised her outfit with contemporary diamond studs and a Versace handbag, and completed her look with transparent heels.

 

With each look, whether classy or contemporary, Diana Penty's aim has always been to serve fashion perfection and create statements in the simplest way possible!

Also Read: Diana Penty rocks revamped denim skirt in stunning new photos, styled by Namita Alexander; see pics


