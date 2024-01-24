Bollywood's global appeal continues to transcend borders, and in 2023, New Zealand witnessed a cinematic extravaganza with a line-up of films that not only entertained but also dominated the box office. In this article, we explore the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023 in New Zealand, showcasing the diverse cinematic experiences that left an indelible mark on Kiwi audiences.

2023 Box Office Recap: Top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 at the New Zealand box office

Topping the charts is the action-packed Shah Rukh Khan thriller Pathaan, which took the lead with NZD 1,373,787 in box office revenue. Starring A-list actors and delivering riveting action sequences, Pathaan captured the attention and wallets of New Zealand moviegoers. Securing the second spot is Shah Rukh Khan’s second release, the adrenaline-pumping film Jawan, amassing NZD 954,498 in box office earnings. The film's intense narrative and gripping action resonated well with the Kiwi audience, solidifying its position among the top-grossing films. While the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal claimed the third position, with NZD 902,754 in box office revenue. The film's compelling storytelling and powerful performances struck a chord with New Zealand viewers, showcasing the global appeal of Bollywood narratives.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which came as Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of 2023, Dunki, secured the fourth spot with NZD 518,741, illustrating the Kiwi audience's appreciation for fresh and innovative storytelling. The film's unique narrative and compelling performances contributed to its success in New Zealand. While the third installment in the action-packed Tiger series starring Salman Khan roared into the fifth position with NZD 510,209. The film continued to showcase the charisma of its lead actors and the high-energy action that resonated with audiences in New Zealand.

The romantic tale Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt secured the sixth position with NZD 493,035. The film's charm and engaging storyline resonated well with the Kiwi audience, establishing it as one of the top grossing films. With the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 claiming the seventh position, garnering NZD 395,593 at the New Zealand box office. The film's connection to its predecessor and its anticipation contributed to its success.

Salman Khan’s other release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan secured the eighth spot with NZD 313,783, showcasing the diversity of Bollywood films appreciated by the Kiwi audience. The film's success reflects the industry's ability to offer a variety of genres to global viewers. While the sequel to the hit film OMG earned the ninth position, amassing NZD 238,701. The film's thought-provoking narrative and entertainment value contributed to its success in New Zealand.

Closing the list is the mythological epic Adipurush, which garnered NZD 228,600 at the New Zealand box office. The film's visual spectacle and mythological narrative resonated with Kiwi audiences, rounding off the top 10.

Bollywood's influence at the New Zealand box office in 2023 was undeniable, with a diverse range of films captivating audiences and contributing significantly to box office revenue. From high-octane action to intense dramas and romantic tales, these top-grossing films of the year highlighted the universal appeal of Indian cinema.

Top 10 Highest Grossers Of 2023 At The New Zealand Box Office:

Pathaan – 1,373,787 NZD

Jawan – 954,498 NZD

Animal – 902,754 NZD

Dunki – 518,741 NZD

Tiger 3 – 510,209 NZD

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 493,035 NZD

Gadar 2 – 395,593 NZD

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 313,783 NZD

OMG 2 – 238,701 NZD

Adipurush – 228,600 NZD

