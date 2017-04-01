Here some of the stylish Bollywood celebrities of the week!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments
Here some of the stylish Bollywood celebrities of the week!
Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Inside Photos: Parineeti Chopra is setting a hot trend for the summer

Inside Photos: Parineeti Chopra is setting a hot…

5 Photos
This is how Taapsee Pannu trained to become a RAW agent for Naam Shabana

This is how Taapsee Pannu trained to become a RAW…

5 Photos
Check out It’s a wrap for the London schedule of Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan

Check out: It’s a wrap for the London schedule of…

3 Photos
Beach Party Salman Khan and family Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and others have a blast on the beach in Maldives-5

Beach Party: Salman Khan and family Sohail Khan,…

5 Photos
Behind the scenes: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wrap the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai

Behind the scenes: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif…

4 Photos
Here are some candid moments from the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017

Here are some candid moments from the Hello! Hall…

10 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification