Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Imran Khan, Jeetendra, Waheeda Rehman, and others launch Asha Parekh’s autobiography ‘The Hit Girl’ Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Apr 11, 2017 - 11:36 am IST 0 Comments 0 Tags : Aruna Irani, Asha Parekh, Dharmendra, Helen, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Parties and Events, Richa Chadda, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Slideshow, The Hit Girl, Waheeda Rehman You might also like Travel Diaries: Find out all about Taapsee… 4 Photos Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika… 6 Photos Ekta Kapoor celebrates Superstar father… 5 Photos Here are unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone and… 6 Photos OMG! Is Angela Krislinzki the new girl in Hrithik… 6 Photos Check out: Deepika Padukone performs Ganga Aarti… 3 Photos