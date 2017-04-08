Ekta Kapoor celebrates Superstar father Jeetendra’s birthday lavishly

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments
Ekta Kapoor celebrates Superstar father Jeetendra’s birthday lavishly
Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Here are unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at a wedding

Here are unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone and…

6 Photos
OMG! Is Angela Krislinzki the new girl in Hrithik Roshan’s life

OMG! Is Angela Krislinzki the new girl in Hrithik…

6 Photos
Check out: Deepika Padukone performs Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

Check out: Deepika Padukone performs Ganga Aarti…

3 Photos
Imran Khan joins Mini Mathur on The Mini Truck

Check out: Imran Khan joins Mini Mathur on The…

5 Photos
Check out Aashiqui cast meets Aashiqui 2 couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Check out: Aashiqui cast meets Aashiqui 2 couple…

4 Photos
Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring in Ludhiana

Check out: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma…

4 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification