Check out: Parineeti Chopra enjoys the sun in Egypt Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Feb 24, 2017 - 11:51 am IST 0 0 0 Tags : Egypt, Parineeti Chopra, Slideshow, Sun You might also like Check out: Dharmendra and Hema Malini enjoy a… 4 Photos Check out: Dia Mirza joins kids for sanitation… 3 Photos Check out: Shah Rukh Khan attends the mahurat of… 3 Photos What Bollywood stars did this week! 10 Photos Check out: Akshay Kumar shoots for Toilet: Ek… 5 Photos Check out: Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Omung… 3 Photos