Check out: Kamal Haasan, Manish Malhotra, Shiamak Davar and others meet Queen Elizabeth II for UK-India Year of Culture event Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Mar 2, 2017 - 12:49 pm IST 0 0 0 Tags : Gurinder Chadha, Kamal Haasan, Manish Malhotra, Queen Elizabeth II, Shiamak Davar, Slideshow, UK-India Year Of Culture 2017 You might also like Check out: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and… 7 Photos Check out: Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar hang out… 6 Photos Check out: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra… 3 Photos Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attend… 4 Photos Check out: Amitabh Bachchan and Pink cast dine… 3 Photos Check out: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra… 5 Photos