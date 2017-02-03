Check out: Jacqueline Fernandez looks chic on the cover of Grazia Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Feb 3, 2017 - 5:50 hrs IST 0 0 0 Tags : Grazia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Slideshow You might also like Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari attend Anurag… 4 Photos Check out: Best friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun… 3 Photos Check out: Anushka Sharma looks elegant on the… 3 Photos Check out: Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday… 3 Photos Anushka Sharma joins Salman Khan as face of PM’s… 3 Photos Check out: Ranveer Singh, Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty… 4 Photos