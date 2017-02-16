Check out: Deepika Padukone at New York Fashion Week 2017 Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Feb 16, 2017 - 11:02 am IST 0 0 0 Tags : Deepika Padukone, Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Slideshow, xXx: Return of Xander Cage You might also like Check out: Sushant Singh Rajput wraps up Raabta 4 Photos Check out: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari start… 3 Photos Find out which B-town singles celebrated… 9 Photos What Bollywood stars did this week! 10 Photos Check out: Neil Nitin Mukesh gets married to… 4 Photos Check out: Kangna Ranaut dances with BSF Jawans… 4 Photos