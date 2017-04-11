Check out Adah Sharma’s ad shoot for PETA’s international look book Bollywood Hungama News Network ByBollywood Hungama News Network Apr 11, 2017 - 7:04 pm IST 0 Comments 0 Tags : Adah Sharma, PETA, Slideshow You might also like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Imran Khan,… 7 Photos Travel Diaries: Find out all about Taapsee… 4 Photos Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika… 6 Photos Ekta Kapoor celebrates Superstar father… 5 Photos Here are unseen pictures of Deepika Padukone and… 6 Photos OMG! Is Angela Krislinzki the new girl in Hrithik… 6 Photos