Virat Kohli at the launch of Virat One 8 with Puma, in New Delhi Bollywood Hungama News Network Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Virat KohliTags : New Delhi, Parties and Events, Puma, Virat Kohli, Virat One 8You might also like Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar launch Forever… Dino Morea, Mandana Karimi and Shibani Dandekar… Richa Chadda snapped at Sequel in Bandra Huma Qureshi spotted at Santacruz Shah Rukh Khan's family snapped leaving to catch… Maanayata Dutt snapped outside her apartment