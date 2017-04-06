Vidya Balan snapped promoting her film ‘Begum Jaan’

  • 0
  • Comments
Vidya Balan snapped at 'Begum Jaan' promotions
Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Parineeti Chopra snapped post Yoga session in Bandra

Parineeti Chopra snapped post Yoga session in…

5 Photos
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur & Alia Bhatt…

6 Photos
Vidya Balan snapped at 'Begum Jaan' promotions

Vidya Balan snapped promoting her film…

6 Photos
Ajay Devgn snapped as he enters a gym in Juhu

Ajay Devgn snapped as he enters a gym in Juhu

3 Photos
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani snapped at a Dance Masterclass

13 Photos
Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor & Seema Sachdev Khan snapped post dinner at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house

Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor & Seema Sachdev…

5 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification