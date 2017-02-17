Sussanne Roshan & Tamannaah Bhatia snapped at the airport Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Sussanne Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Sussanne Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Sussanne Roshan Tamannaah Bhatia Tags : Parties and Events, Sussanne Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia You might also like Celebs grace the special screening of… 20 Photos Cast of ‘Fukrey Returns’ grace NGO… 9 Photos Promotions of ‘Rangoon’ at Mehboob… 6 Photos Sussanne Roshan & Tamannaah Bhatia snapped… 6 Photos Arjun Rampal joins the cast of ‘Aankhen… 6 Photos Salman Khan & Amy Jackson snapped post a… 6 Photos