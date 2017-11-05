Suniel Shetty attends ‘ACE Tech Exhibition 2017’ Bollywood Hungama News Network Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty Suniel Shetty Suniel ShettyTags : ACE Tech Exhibition 2017, Parties and Events, Suniel ShettyYou might also like Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo… Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra and… Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neetu… Shama Sikander snapped attending Navratri…