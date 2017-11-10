Special screening of ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ Bollywood Hungama News Network Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda Rajkummar Rao Kriti Kharbanda, Nasir Khan Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda Rajkummar Rao Kriti KharbandaTags : Kriti Kharbanda, Parties and Events, Rajkummar Rao, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Special ScreeningYou might also like Sooraj Pancholi celebrates his birthday with kids… Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo… Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra and…