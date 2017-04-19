Sooraj Pancholi snapped post his dinner with friends Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 Comments 0 Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Tags : Parties and Events, Sooraj Pancholi You might also like Manisha Koirala and Priya Dutt grace… 11 Photos Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped post her yoga session 6 Photos Parineeti Chopra snapped post her dinner at a… 6 Photos Sooraj Pancholi snapped post his dinner with… 6 Photos Sushmita Sen snapped in Bandra 6 Photos Celebs grace the screening of Aparna Sen’s… 27 Photos