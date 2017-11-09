Sooraj Pancholi celebrates his birthday with kids from Smile Foundation Bollywood Hungama News Network Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj Pancholi Sooraj PancholiTags : Birthday, Birthday Celebrations, Kids, Parties and Events, Smile Foundation, Snapped, Sooraj Pancholi, SpottedYou might also like Tiger Shroff attends the 'Sai Celebration 1 Mile… Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with the… Zaira Wasim celebrates her birthday with the media Tamannaah Bhatia snapped during a Diwali photo… Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Sidharth Malhotra and… Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neetu…