Shruti Haasan snapped post ad shoot in Filmcity Bollywood Hungama News Network 0 0 0 Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan Tags : Filmcity, Parties and Events, Shruti Haasan You might also like Team of ‘Golmaal Again’ meet the most… 3 Photos Karan Singh Grover & Bipasha Basu snapped… 2 Photos Sophie Choudry snapped shopping in Bandra 6 Photos Disha Patani unveils her mobile app 6 Photos Rahul Bose, Zoya Akhtar & Barkha Dutt at… 6 Photos Vidya Balan promotes Begum Jaan on ‘Indian… 6 Photos