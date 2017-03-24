Shahid Kapoor snapped on his way to Delhi to attend the India Today Conclave

  • 0
  • 0
Shahid Kapoor snapped on his way to Delhi to attend the India Today Conclave
Tags : , ,

You might also like

Vidyut Jammwal unveils the latest issue of 'Health & Nutrition'

Vidyut Jammwal unveils the latest issue of…

6 Photos
Shahid Kapoor snapped on his way to Delhi to attend the India Today Conclave

Shahid Kapoor snapped on his way to Delhi to…

6 Photos
Ranveer Singh snapped post gym workout in Bandra

Ranveer Singh snapped post gym workout in Bandra

5 Photos
Deepika Padukone snapped returning from Delhi

Deepika Padukone snapped returning from Delhi

6 Photos
Madhuri Dixit & Sriram Nene grace FICCI FRAMES 2017

Madhuri Dixit & Sriram Nene grace FICCI…

6 Photos
Special screening of Swara Bhaskar's 'Anaarkali Of Aarah'

Special screening of Swara Bhaskar’s…

6 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification